Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1778 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Monadelphous Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Monadelphous Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MOPHY opened at C$9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.68. Monadelphous Group has a 52 week low of C$9.36 and a 52 week high of C$9.36.

About Monadelphous Group

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to resources, energy, and infrastructure industries in Australia, Chile, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

