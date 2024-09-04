Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Monadelphous Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MOPHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1778 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Monadelphous Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Monadelphous Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS MOPHY opened at C$9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.68. Monadelphous Group has a 52 week low of C$9.36 and a 52 week high of C$9.36.
About Monadelphous Group
