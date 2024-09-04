Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.26% from the stock’s current price.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MRG.UN stock traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$18.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,717. The company has a market capitalization of C$693.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.20. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.08 and a twelve month high of C$18.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$110.98 per share, with a total value of C$510,525.02. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,262,273. Company insiders own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

