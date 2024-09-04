Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 33,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Morningstar Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of MORN stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.09. 3,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.45 and a 52-week high of $330.22.
Morningstar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MORN
Insider Activity at Morningstar
In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.18, for a total value of $1,907,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,539,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,289,165.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.18, for a total value of $1,907,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,539,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,289,165.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,374.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,056,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,400 shares of company stock worth $16,781,747. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morningstar
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- AbbVie Stock Post Humira is Still an Attractive Stock to Hold
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- These 2 Sectors Could Provide Roadmap for the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.