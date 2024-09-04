Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 62,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.8% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Trussler purchased 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $116,319.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,819. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 16,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $111,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,984,990 shares in the company, valued at $13,358,982.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Trussler bought 20,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $116,319.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,819. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,403 shares of company stock worth $240,441. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $120.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. Research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

