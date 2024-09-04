Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Benchmark

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Movano Stock Performance

Movano stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.12. Movano has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Movano by 113.8% in the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47,441 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Movano during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Movano by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 413,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Movano by 50.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,630,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Movano

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medical and consumer devices. The company is involved in the development of Evie Ring, which is a wearable designed specifically for women that combines health and wellness metrics comprises resting heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual symptom tracking, as well as activity profile, including steps, active minutes and calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking.

