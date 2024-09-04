MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Stock Position Lowered by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,750,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,610,055 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 6.76% of MRC Global worth $74,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 308.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.00.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $832.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.32 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Articles

