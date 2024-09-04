Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Trading Down 2.4%

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2024

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 344,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 288,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Murata Manufacturing Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murata Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.