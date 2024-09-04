Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Trading Down 2.4%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 344,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 288,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Murata Manufacturing Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.