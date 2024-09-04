My DeFi Pet (DPET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $62,652.85

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $62,652.85 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

