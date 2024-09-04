Nathan D. Manning Sells 1,167 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,254,906. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.