Navcoin Market Cap Tops $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $5,465.70 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00076733 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019802 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006946 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,321.25 or 0.35002284 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

