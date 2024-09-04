Navcoin Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $5,444.23 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00076203 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00019608 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007032 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,204.42 or 0.35000877 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

