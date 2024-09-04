Naviter Wealth LLC Acquires 2,225 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,007,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 792.3% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $90.13.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

