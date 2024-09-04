Naviter Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,287,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,124,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $163.57 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $115.56 and a one year high of $164.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.66.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

