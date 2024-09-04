Naviter Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PUK. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Prudential by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 202.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Prudential Stock Performance

Prudential stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $24.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.1368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

