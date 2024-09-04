Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 4,258 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,548.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 16.2% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,961,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,935,000 after acquiring an additional 273,291 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 242,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

