Naviter Wealth LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $681,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 80,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

TQQQ opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.52.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.2828 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

