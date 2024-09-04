Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $682.67 and last traded at $681.51. Approximately 566,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,805,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $675.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.45.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $660.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,757 shares of company stock valued at $85,648,496. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.