Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 25,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 87,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
Nevsun Resources Price Performance
Nevsun Resources Company Profile
Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nevsun Resources
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Nevsun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevsun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.