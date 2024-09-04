New World Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

New World Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.64. 151,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,074. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

