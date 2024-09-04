New World Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New World Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.58. 11,326,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,140,617. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,609,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,483,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

