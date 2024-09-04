New World Advisors LLC Has $772,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

New World Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,158 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after buying an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,063,000 after purchasing an additional 167,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.67. 5,460,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,996,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.58. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.92.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

