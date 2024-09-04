NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) versus DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Head to Head Contrast

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) and NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DaVita and NewGenIvf Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita $12.14 billion 1.04 $691.53 million $8.80 17.18 NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.58 $130,000.00 N/A N/A

DaVita has higher revenue and earnings than NewGenIvf Group.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

DaVita has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DaVita and NewGenIvf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita 6.86% 77.00% 5.19% NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of DaVita shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of DaVita shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DaVita and NewGenIvf Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita 1 3 1 0 2.00 NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

DaVita currently has a consensus target price of $157.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.29%. Given DaVita’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DaVita is more favorable than NewGenIvf Group.

Summary

DaVita beats NewGenIvf Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers. In addition, the company offers integrated care and disease management services to patients in risk-based and other integrated care arrangements; clinical research programs; physician services; and comprehensive kidney care services. Further, it engages in the provision of acute inpatient dialysis services and related laboratory services; and transplant software business. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About NewGenIvf Group

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

