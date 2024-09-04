Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $17.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Newmark Group traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 89098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NMRK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NMRK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmark Group

Newmark Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $107,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.