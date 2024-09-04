NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $79.67 and last traded at $80.48. 4,921,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 11,407,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

