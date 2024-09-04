Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.74. 328,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 198,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Nissan Motor Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

