Node AI (GPU) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $57.95 Million

Node AI (GPU) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Node AI has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Node AI token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges. Node AI has a total market cap of $57.95 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Node AI Profile

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,069,916 tokens. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth.

Buying and Selling Node AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,069,916.08479515 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.59621258 USD and is down -15.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,082,162.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

