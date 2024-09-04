Northland Capmk Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report issued on Friday, August 30th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,238.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $460,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter worth about $740,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

