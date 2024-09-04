Novare Capital Management LLC Buys 875 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 204,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 881,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,233,000 after purchasing an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.