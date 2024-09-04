Novare Capital Management LLC Invests $216,000 in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 17,233.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $185,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

