Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells $422,150.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $422,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $386,100.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $377,700.00.

Shares of Nuvalent stock traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $84.58. The company had a trading volume of 277,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,555. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $89.39.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

