Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NUW stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 59,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,298. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.