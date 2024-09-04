Nuveen Global High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

JGH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,610. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

