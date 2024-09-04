Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NXJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,253. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

