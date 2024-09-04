Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NXJ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,253. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.