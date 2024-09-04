Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.7 %

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 24,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,631. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

