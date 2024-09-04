Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0755 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

In other news, insider Young L. Robert bought 16,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,989.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 32,727 shares in the company, valued at $385,524.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

