Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JRI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 216,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,171. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

