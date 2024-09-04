Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

NXP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 203,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,143. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

