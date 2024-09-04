Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2365 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. 147,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,745. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.