Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SPXX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 38,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,755. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.