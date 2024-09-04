nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. KeyCorp raised nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

nVent Electric stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.51.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,572.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $32,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

