NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Up 0.7%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.17 and last traded at $108.75. 151,193,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 442,581,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average of $104.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $12,579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,614,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,549,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $12,579,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,614,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,549,925.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 156,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.81, for a total transaction of $20,253,345.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,585,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,447,018.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,615,633 shares of company stock valued at $551,772,122. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $4,208,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,982,000. NCP Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 922.3% in the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 179,890 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 162,293 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,697,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in NVIDIA by 442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 128,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after buying an additional 104,488 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

