Oasys Price Tops $0.0409 (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Oasys has a total market cap of $113.17 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasys has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can now be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys was first traded on October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,769,351,487 tokens. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,764,895,125.07485 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04318673 USD and is down -3.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $7,663,720.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

