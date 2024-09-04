Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE OXY opened at $55.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.05. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 904,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,132,407 shares of company stock worth $247,334,713 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

