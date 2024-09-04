Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $307,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 133.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $742.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $799.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $474.74 and a 12-month high of $812.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $751.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $696.30.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

