Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,063 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

