Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Head-To-Head Survey

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 8.41% 6.69% 0.49% Solera National Bancorp 22.01% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Old Point Financial and Solera National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Point Financial and Solera National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $60.59 million 1.58 $7.73 million $1.26 14.93 Solera National Bancorp $65.19 million 0.62 $16.66 million $3.47 2.69

Solera National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Point Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old Point Financial beats Solera National Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, it offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products, wealth management, and cash management services. Old Point Financial Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About Solera National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and individual retirement accounts (IRA), as well as certificates of deposit; and real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.