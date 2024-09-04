Omni Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $87.79 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Omni Network has a total market cap of $87.79 million and $11.66 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omni Network has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Omni Network token can now be bought for about $6.80 or 0.00011698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.
About Omni Network
Omni Network’s launch date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,904,057 tokens. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network.
Buying and Selling Omni Network
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars.
