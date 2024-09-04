Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.050-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $476.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.3 million. Onestream also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.010-0.010 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OS. Raymond James started coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of Onestream stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. Onestream has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $31.90.

In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Onestream news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502 over the last 90 days.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

