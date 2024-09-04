Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2024

Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 219,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 536,680 shares.The stock last traded at $31.08 and had previously closed at $30.76.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OS

Insider Activity

In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502.

Onestream Price Performance

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.