Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 219,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 536,680 shares.The stock last traded at $31.08 and had previously closed at $30.76.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.87.
Insider Activity
Onestream Price Performance
Onestream Company Profile
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
Featured Stories
