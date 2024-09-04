ONUS (ONUS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $444,329.42

ONUS (ONUS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, ONUS has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a market cap of $58.17 million and approximately $444,329.42 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.5990839 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

